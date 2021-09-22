General

CPN (UML) Chairperson KP Sharma Oli has said that the incumbent government has not been able to gain any pace so far.

Chairperson Oli was addressing the assembly of the party's pioneer cadres organized by the party's district committee in Nepalgunj in Banke district CPN (UML) on Wednesday.

The former Prime Minister clarified that the erstwhile government led by him had appointed experts on foreign affairs, seasoned scholars and competent enough to work in the best interest of Nepal as the ambassadors for various countries rather than sending his party cadres.

Commending the role of the cadres to make the CPN (UML) a strong party, the septuagenarian leader encouraged the cadres to work more actively for the party.

Stating that CPN (UML) was in the opposition currently, he requested with the cadres to have patience until the next election and instructed to work for party with high morale for 'victory rally' following the victory in the upcoming election.

Source: National News Agency Nepal