Government has decided to exempt tax in oxygen and other essential goods in view of facilitating fight against the second wave of Coronavirus infection in the country.

Unveiling the decisions taken by the Monday's Cabinet meeting in the routine press meet today, Spokesperson for the government Parbat Gurung shared that the meeting also decided to add more members to the committee formed to investigate the complaints against the biased investigation and deliberate crimes.

Furthermore, Minister of Communications, Information and Technology Parbat Gurung informed that the after-mentioned committee will have joint-secretary of the division that oversees the implementation of the laws and verdicts at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and Deputy Inspector General of Police at the Secretariat of Inspector General of Police will be assigned.

The meeting also decided to grant permission to increase the paid-up capital of the Citizen Investment Fund (CIT) to Rs 3.27 billion. The financial grant assistance worth Rs 13.8 million Euros pledged by the government of Germany for projects related to safe motherhood and healthcare for newborns will be approved and the designated authorities in the Ministry of Finance have been granted authority to sign the finance agreement in this regard.

Likewise, grant assistance worth 9 million Euros pledged by the government of Finland for the drinking water and sanitation related projects will be approved.

Similarly, as a motivation to the sportspersons, each 23 players who had won in the recently held Tri-National International Football Cup will be provided with Rs 400,000 and the three coaches will be rewarded with Rs 200,000 each apart from certificates.

Eight staffers working in various line agencies under the Ministry of Health will be promoted, said Spokesperson Gurung.

Source: National News Agency Nepal