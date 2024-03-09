Contact Us

Govt. declares 2,674 martyrs

Kathmandu: The government has enlisted 2,674 individuals in the name of martyrs. According to Spokesperson of Home Ministry Narayan Prasad Bhattarai, the ministry has also published the martyrs' names in the Nepal Gazette. Earlier, a meeting of the Council of Ministers held on January 9 had decided to declare martyrs to those who lost their lives in different movement, armed conflicts and revolutions. Those names were published in the Nepal Gazette only on Thursday. Last year, the government had published name of 8,467 martyrs recognizing their contributions in different movements. Source: National News Agency Nepal

