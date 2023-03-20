Trading

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today claimed that the government delivered effectively in a short span of time. It actively and with discipline engaged in reviving the country's economy, ensuring good governance and expediting development activities, he said in his address to the session of the House of Representatives today.

The government focused on facilitating service delivery, the promotion of social justice and the increment of national welfare, he said while seeking a vote of confidence for himself.

Stating that he could not feel that he had to seek a vote of confidence again just barely two months into the formation of the government, he maintained that he had to resort to the move after the then alliance partners in the government, the CPN (UML) and the Rastriya Prajatantra Party quit the government.

Source: National News Agency Nepal