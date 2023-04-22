General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has said the incumbent government was determined to achieve the goals of social justice, good governance and prosperity through the effective implementation of rights guaranteed by the constitution.

It was the responsibility of the state to strengthen national sovereignty and self-esteem through the strong national unity and the implementation of rights guaranteed by the constitution, said the PM in a message of best wishes today on the occasion of Eid al-Fitr.

The constitution that was promulgated through sacrifices of the Nepali people has guaranteed constitutional rights to people of all castes, religions, language, culture and identities while embracing social and cultural diversity in the society, he stated.

Saying that Eid al-Fitr is the biggest and important festival for the Muslim community, he on this occasion extended his wishes for happiness, peace, good health, longevity and continuous progress among all Nepali people including the entire Muslim community.

"In Nepal and Nepali society with diversity in race, language, ethnicity and culture, festivals like Eid al-Fitr are not related to only a community, but are being celebrated as national festivals. So, this festival may inspire all to join the national campaign for strengthening national unity and prospering the country through the effective implementation of the constitution," he said in the message of greetings.

Source: National News Agency Nepal