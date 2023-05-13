Key Issues

Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration, Aman Lal Modi, has said none would be spared in case of involvement in corruption.

Addressing the annual general meeting of Press Centre Nepal Kathmandu Chapter on Saturday, Minister Modi reiterated that government is committed to extirpating corruption. "I've strongly reminded the employees in my ministry that if anyone is found involved in corruption, he/she would face action," Minister Modi shared, adding that maintaining good governance is government's priority, so government employees must implement it accordingly.

"Prime Minister's first mission is good governance. Social justice, good governance, development and prosperity are key elements of government's ambition," Minister Modi reminded.

According to him, his ministry had advanced the activities aiming at building good governance. "Introducing federal civil service act and maintaining good governance are my objectives," the Minister underscored.

The Minister further informed that any government staff denying transfer and deputation will be taken action.

Minister Modi urged Press Centre to help foil increasing negativity in society. The Centre could prioritize dissemination of positive works by the government, he suggested.

Source: National News Agency Nepal