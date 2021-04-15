Key Issues

The parliamentary Committee on State Affairs and Good-Governance has instructed the government to keep the record of those unidentified dead bodies for at least 20 years.

In the meeting of the Committee convened at Singha Durbar on Thursday, the Committee directed the government to keep record of those dead people whose identities were not ascertained and who were related to criminal cases.

Committee President Sashi Shrestha instructed Nepal Police to keep such dead bodies in the hospital in such a way that anyone could see them and help identify the dead bodies.

Furthermore, the picture displaying the clear face of such bodies and their details should be published in the website and the social networking sites.

In the meeting, Minister for Home Affairs Ram Bahadur Thapa shared that the government was formulating necessary laws to manage the unidentified dead bodies.

Similarly, Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs Maheshwor Neupane informed that the preliminary draft of the directives for managing the unidentified dead bodies was already ready and it was sent to the Department of Law for further process.

Source: National News Agency Nepal