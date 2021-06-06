Key Issues, politics

Minister for Education, Science and Technology, Krishna Gopal Shrestha, has directed the stakeholders to begin new academic session from June 15 through alternative medium. However, Nepal Teachers’ Federation has urged not to take decision in hurry in this regard.

Urging to begin new admission process and to run classes through alternative method from May 15, Minister Shrestha has asked the employees of the ministry to formulate programme for the same.

Though the current academic session has been extended till June 14 due to COVID-19, prohibitory order has been imposed in most of the districts to prevent and control the second wave of COVOD-19.

There is still uncertainty how to run classes at the places where there is no possibility of running classes through alternative method.

Chairperson of Nepal Teachers’ Federation, Baburam Thapa, asked the government not to start new academic session from June 1 5 as it will be around August to start new admission after conducting the final examinations, completing courses after community schools started classes of current academic session smoothly only from November 2020.

Chairman Thapa told RSS, “The decision of beginning classes from June 15 without overall analysis of the situation just encourages the private schools.”

Community Schools account for 80 per cent of total school education. An arrangement is going to be made to manage the academic session, which is started in the month of Baishakh and concluded in the month of Chaitra every year, affected by COVID-19 by extending it by two months this year.

Source: National News Agency Nepal