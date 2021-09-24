Key Issues

Prime Minister and Nepali Congress (NC) President Sher Bahadur Deuba asserted that his government was going to formulate laws to discourage accede attacks soon.

PM Deuba made the response to the urge of NC Spokesperson Bishwa Prakash Sharma to the PM to take stern stance against acid attacks and endorse the bill that would discourage such ill-intended activities.

Stating that such attacks were humanitarian and common issue, PM Deuba reassured that the incumbent government was effortful not only to formulate the laws but also to implement it.

During the meeting, spokesperson Sharma discussed with the PM the issues ranging from preparation for the party's 14th national convention to achievements of the government and its review among others.

The party would organize a thought event prior to the much-awaited 14th national convention that is taking place from November 25-29 this year in Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency Nepal