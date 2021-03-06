General

Minister for Health and Population Hridayesh Tripathi has said government was effortful to ensure vaccines against the COVID-19 to all Nepalis.

In an interaction organized at the Ministry here Saturday, Minister Tripathi said though it was difficult to cover entire country with vaccines, government was making utmost efforts to manage it to all.

He said, “Ratio of vaccine production is lower as per demand, but Nepal is trying to purchase vaccines as soon as possible.” He urged all to be assured that the Covisheild was certified by the WHO.

The Minister said the second phase of vaccinations will begin from Sunday where 16,000 senior citizens aged over 65 would be administered vaccine.

Similarly, Secretary at the Ministry Laxman Aryal shared that 348,000 doses of vaccines to be received from COVAX mechanism would be received in the county on Sunday itself.

The government has made preparations to bring 13,000,000 more doses of vaccines via COVAX mechanism.

It may be noted that only Myanmar, Sri Lanka and Nepal are receiving the vaccines via this mechanism in South Asia.

Government has already provided vaccine to 1.4 per cent population in the first phase. Ministry shared that process to purchase five million doses of vaccines from India had begun, while the country got one million doses of vaccines as grant from India.

Source: National News Agency Nepal