Police have arrested a government employee today on the charge of fraud by selling data/information about those died in course of foreign employment.

The arrested one is Pashupati Adhikari, nayab subba at Foreign Employment Board.

Senior Superintendent of Police at Kathmandu Valley Crime Investigation Bureau, Dr Manoj KC, said they arrested Adhikari after he was found involved in illegally disclosing details about the Nepalis died in course of foreign employment.

Dr KC shared, "Adhikari was arrested as per the statement given by six other swindlers, who were arrested on charge of fraud- they asked the government for money in the name of those died in course of foreign employment, while the concerned family members of victims were at the receiving end." The six fraudsters were made public today.

Further investigation into the case is underway, added KC.

Source: National News Agency Nepal