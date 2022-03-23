General

Minister for Home Affairs, Bal Krishna Khand, has said that the government has given special priority for the establishment of border out post (BOP) for border security.

At the inaugural session of the 10th general convention of the Nepal Federation of Indigenous Nationalities at Kawasoti of Nawalpur Wednesday, Home Minister Khand however said that infrastructure for the security of border security is still not enough. He further said that the government has been working to establish the required number of BOPs.

The Home Minister mentioned that the borders of our country have been protected as indigenous nationalities have been working day and night for it. “Many indigenous communities --Sherpa, Rai, Limbu, Tamang, Magar, Gurung, living in high mountainous areas and others—Tharu, Kumal, Yadav, Pashi, Dhobi, among others living in Tarai have fought for the border security. Nationality has been safeguarded. So we all Nepalis should respect each other“

It is the responsibility of the state to protect and promote the endangered nationalities associated with the Federation, said Minister Khand, adding the government was committed to acting upon the reports of various ethnic commission.

The Home Minister shared that the government was positive to the issue of amendment of the Constitution, as raised by the Federation.

The two-day general convention would hold discussion on Nepal Indigenous Nationalities movement and future strategy. A total of 420 representatives and observers in and out of the country are participating in the general convention.

Source: National News Agency Nepal