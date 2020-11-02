Key Issues

The Government has registered a petition calling for a review of the Supreme Court's mandamus order to ensure free treatment for the citizens infected with Corona Virus. The petition was registered today by the Ministry of Health and Population through the Officer of the Attorney General, according to apex court spokesperson Bhadrakali Pokharel.

The government has decided to provide free treatment only to the financially poor, helpless citizens, including senior citizens and single women.

Source: National News Agency Nepal