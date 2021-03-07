Trading

Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel has said the ministry would hold discussion with all concerned stakeholders in order to reduce the adverse impact of Covid-19 on national economy.

"What the government can do from its side will be discussed to forge a common understanding on national economy. Government is ready for implementation of new decision," Minister Poudel vowed during the first annual general meeting of the Conference of Banking and Financial Institutions of Nepal in the capital city on Saturday. He informed that they were devoted to realizing the national ambition by reducing effects of coronavirus pandemic.

The Finance Minister also argued that government was doing its work as per its strength.

According to him, some respite was felt after the government had introduced some programmes in the budget and monetary policy for the current fiscal year as per the suggestions of the Confederation but such programmes were not sufficient for the cottage, small and medium scale enterprises.

Similarly, Nepal Chamber of Commerce's Senior Vice-President Rajendra Malla underscored the need to decide at policy level to put single digit interest rate in the loan provided by the banks and financial institutions.

President of Confederation of Banks and Financial Institutions Pawan Kumar Golyan demanded the simplification of the provision in converting the promoter share to ordinary share for the banks and financial institutions after ten years of their establishment.

He said that they were working towards ensuring financial access in the rural areas as per the government's vision. The first annual general meeting unanimously elected 15-member executive team chaired by Golyan, who is also the Chairperson of the NMB Bank, it was shared.

Source: National News Agency Nepal