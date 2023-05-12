General

The government bodies have decided to advance the integrated monsoon preparedness and response action plan in order to minimize the loss of lives and properties this monsoon.

The 17th meeting of the Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Executive Committee chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha authorized the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority for prepare for it.

The meeting decided to prepare an action plan along with details of available means and resources, and preparedness of concerned agencies, province and local governments for the rescue works in view of possible risks at various places across the country in monsoon, according to Authority's Executive Chief, Anil Adhikari.

Similarly, it was decided at the meeting that the families with their houses damaged fully in the 2078 and 2079BS earthquakes would be provided Rs 50,000 grant in two installments for the construction of temporary shelter. Certain procedures would be adopted for it.

A total of 5,880 houses from Lamjung, Khotang, Doti, Achham, Bajura, Bajhang and Dadeldhura districts were destroyed with the earthquake occurred in Jeshtha and Shravan 2078 and in Kartik and Magh 2079.

Similarly, a taskforce comprising representatives from concerned ministries has been mandated to prepare amendment to Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Regulation, 2076 and advance it to Cabinet meeting.

The meeting took the decision to consult the office of the Prime Minister and Council of Ministers and Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration regarding temporary quotas required to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority for fiscal year 2080/81BS.

Preparation of operational work procedure on disaster risk reduction and management ensuring partner institution-2080 was stressed in the meeting. In the preparation team, there will have the representatives of Home Ministry, Finance Ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Federal Affairs and General Administration, Ministry of Health and Population, Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizen, National Planning Commission, National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority and Social Welfare Council. It will be presented in the next meeting.

The Ministry of Physical Infrastructures and Transport briefed the meeting that a plan was made to mobilize huge equipment from 126 locations to reach the disaster site within 30 minutes if roads were obstructed due to monsoon-induced disaster. Timely reach of heavy equipment will ease resumption of roads within two hours. As many as 116 equipments and 13 bailey bridges are also kept in ready position.

Source: National News Agency Nepal