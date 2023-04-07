Key Issues

The government has formed a committee under the convenorship of Home Ministry's Joint Secretary Pradeep Kumar Koirala to hold talks with the victims of loan sharking.

Though the government last week had formed a high-powered commission headed by former Justice Gauri Bahadur Karki to address the issues of those subjugated to loan-sharking, the formation of the talks team followed the demand of the 'struggle committee of farmers and workers against loan sharking and fraud.'

The five-member body has Umakant Adhikari, Under Secretary at the Office of Prime Minister and Council of Ministers; Junga Bahadur Dangi, Under Secretary at the Ministry of Law, and Superintendent of Police, Dinesh Raj Mainali as its members.

Home Ministry's Under Secretary Dil Kumar Tamang is its member-secretary.

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha Shrestha directed the bodies concerned to immediately address the problems facing victims. Home Ministry Spokesperson Jitendra Basent said the Ministry would proceed the action soon.

Source: National News Agency Nepal