The Ministry of Home Affairs today formed a five-member panel to probe into the suicide of jailbird Sundar Harijan in Rolpa District Prison House. The incident happened on May 18.

Ministry’s Joint Secretary Surya Prasad Sedhain will lead the panel which is given a week-long deadline to submit its report at the Ministry after a thorough study on the incident, Ministry’s Information Officer Basanta Bhattarai said.

The other members of the panel are Ministry’s Under Secretary Jhanka Nath Dhakal, Superintendent of Nepal Police Bhupendra Khatri, Deputy Investigation Director of National Investigation Department Bishwamani Acharya and an administrative officer of District Administration Office, Banke.

Prior to this, a team led by Director of Department of Prison Jharendra Prasad Chapagain submitted its report to the Ministry on Monday regarding the suicide of Harijan.

Source: National News Agency Nepal