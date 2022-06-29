General

The government has decided to give permission to make changes in the design of medals presented to various individuals by reducing amount of gold used in such decorations.

At a news conference organised here today to make public the decisions of Tuesday's cabinet meeting, Minister for Communications and Information Technology, Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, said the cabinet decided to approve Performance Contract Guidelines, 2079.

Also the Spokesperson of the government, Karki, shared that a decision was taken for land acquisition for the tower of Birgunj-Simara-Pokhariya transmission line and to designate the authority to carry out preliminary action towards that end.

Similarly, the government also decided to acquire land for the improvement, upgrading and expansion of transmission line and sub-stations in the Kathmandu Valley and to designate authority for the same.

The cabinet took the decision to consult with Public Service Commission on the draft of Armed Police (Second Amendment) Regulations-2079 and to allow use of the forest area for 220-KV transmission line of the Madhya-Bhotekoshi Hydropower Project.

Spokesperson Karki added the meeting decided to form talks team for making carbon emission reduction procurement agreement, to allow use the national forest area for the construction of Bhedetar Sky Walk and to remove trees in the Mahakali bridge project area.

The government has appointed Shital Sahu Purbe (Dhanusha) as Chairperson of Broader Janakpur Area Development Council and decided to change the service group and post of unclassified permanent office assistant staffs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal