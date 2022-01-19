General

The government has in store enough medical supplies including essential drugs to deal with COVID-19 patients, said the Ministry of Health and Population.

Over 11 million paracetamol tablets remain been in stock (1 million with the Logistics Management Division under the Department of Health Services and over 10 million with government pharmacies, said Dr Samir Kumar Adhikari, joint spokesperson for the Ministry amid the regular press meet on Wednesday.

The Ministry has directed government hospitals and provincial health logistics management centers across the country to update stocks of medicines including paracetamol. "If any government hospital is in short of such medicines it can purchase through an agreement with the Nepal Drugs Limited. All government hospitals are requested to make medicines easily available to patients," he said.

Similarly, the Department has started the process to purchase required medicines.

Source: National News Agency Nepal