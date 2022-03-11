General

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has said the government was dedicated to building an enterprise-friendly atmosphere.

During his address to the 23rd AGM and 12th Convention of Federation of Contractors’ Associations of Nepal (FCAN) here Friday, the Minister said the government prioritised policy reforms and facilitation measures as it sought to further systematise the construction industry and see effective results.

According to him, the government was thinking to amend the Public Procurement Act for the enhancement of construction industry. He vowed to make efforts towards that end once the House of Representatives gets back to its business. Highlighting the significance of construction industry in the development of the country, he said the government was ready to provide with emergency security to construction companies.

Also speaking on the occasion, Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Renu Kumari Yadav, expressed her hope that 11th amendment to the Public Procurement Act would contribute to changing the fate of the nation.

“The government is committed to the cause of construction entrepreneurs.” As the minister asserted, quality results instead of a ‘low-bidding’ should be the concern and priority of construction developers.

Similarly, Minister for Urban Development Ram Kumari Jhankri who was also present on the occasion spoke the need of revising the procurement law to further systematise the construction business. Pointing out shortcomings from the project selection to drawing and to designing procedures, the Minister said the lack of quality constructions had caused public problems and issues.

On the occasion, honorary member of the Federation Jip Tshering Lama Sherpa and its President Rabi Singh expressed the hope that the PPA amendment would resolve problems facing big and small entrepreneurs and construction industry sector.

The Federation’s Senior Vice President Nikolas Pande said that the construction industry sector had been badly affected by soaring inflection and for want of construction industry friendly laws. The Federation’s convention will elect a new working committee for the next three years.

Source: National News Agency Nepal