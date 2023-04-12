General

Deputy Prime Minister and Home Minister Narayan Kaji Shrestha has said government would invest on health research. DPM Shrestha said it while addressing the concluding session of the 9th national conference of health and population scientists organized by Nepal Health Research Council (NHRC) here Wednesday.

Government would assist in conducting study and research on health sector, he said, pointing out the need for conducting adequate research. He viewed the health researches would help bring public awareness on health related issues. DPM Shrestha suggested that the NHRC involved more number of communities in the health research.

On the occasion, Secretary at Ministry of Health and Population, Dr Roshan Pokharel, said the views and suggestions put forth in the event would be incorporated in the health policy.

Similarly, Chief Executive of NHRC, Dr Pradeep Gyawali, hoped the conclusion made by the conference would be helpful to make government policy.

Various groups making best presentations were awarded on the occasion. Shiva Raj Mishra was conferred on the 'Health Research Award' while the 'Mrigendra Memorial Medical Trust Youth Health Council (medical)' was handed to Dr Robin Man Karmacharya, and same award under employees' category was given to Namita Ghimire.

A seven-point declaration was issued by the conference. The issues as establishment of effective relations among researchers, policy makers and programme managers, promotion of mechanism strengthening evidence-based policy and programmes, robust collaboration between research and educational institutions, promotion of innovative research and comprehensive programmes were included in the declaration.

Cooperation, coordination and collaboration among multi-stakeholders is also underscored in the declaration.

Source: National News Agency Nepal