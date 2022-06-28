Key Issues

Minister for Women, Children and Senior Citizens, Uma Regmi, has said the Ministry has been carrying out result-oriented works for the cause of women from marginalized community.

Addressing a policy-level discussion on 'Analysis on Legal Provisions related to Marginalized Women and Future Course of Action' organised by Forum for Women, Law and Development here today, Minister Regmi shared that the government is active in promoting the rights and welfare of women.

As she said, the government has been making preparations to pass the citizenship bill from the current Parliament session.

Similarly, President of Law, Justice and Human Rights Commission under the House of Representatives, Krishna Bhakta Pokharel said some attempts were made to reform laws related to prostitution while formulating the Civil Code.

Saying sex work is still illegalized in Nepal, Chairperson of National Inclusion Commission, Dr Ram Krishna Timalsena, mentioned that 15 countries across the world have decriminalized it.

He added that legal arrangement should be made by carrying out study on the issue that how many people have adopted this as a profession in the country despite its illegalization.

Similarly, Chairperson of the National Women Commission, Kamala Parajuli, stressed that laws formulator should pay attention on the issue of women working in entertainment sector and sex trade.

Likewise, member of National Tharu Commission, Shanti Modi, shared that a public discussion would be held on the issue whether to legalise sex work..

Deputy Inspector General of Nepal Police Durga Singh shared that sex workers faced many problems during coronavirus pandemic.

Stating that Nepal's laws has remained silent over the issue voluntary sex trade, Executive Director of Forum, lawyer Sabin Shrestha shared that the law has criminalized a forced prostitution.

Community Action Centre Nepal Chairperson Tulasa Lata Amatya laid emphasis on the need of providing employment by imparting training to women involved in sex service.

Source: National News Agency Nepal