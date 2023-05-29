business, Trading

Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord

Implementation and Monitoring Committee Convener Abul Hasnat Abdullah today

said the incumbent government is working to fulfill the aspirations of

grassroots people as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes in balanced

development policy.

"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is implementing different pro-

people programme for the development of rural people," he said while

presiding over a view-exchange meeting with Awami League's Barishal district

and city units' senior leaders on the premises of Gournadi pourasabha in the

district.

Abdullah, also AL Central Working Committee member, said leaders and workers

of political parties should put highest emphasis on people's interest

irrespective of opinions and party affiliations.

He urged the AL leaders and workers to present the ideology of Father of the

Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the history of Bangladesh's

emergence, struggle for independence, heritage, development and ongoing

progress to the new generation.

He said the party leaders and workers will have to discharge duties from

their respective positions after giving up all greed to build a safe, happy

and prosperous Bangladesh for the new generation.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha