Chattogram Hill Tracts (CHT) Peace Accord
Implementation and Monitoring Committee Convener Abul Hasnat Abdullah today
said the incumbent government is working to fulfill the aspirations of
grassroots people as Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina believes in balanced
development policy.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government is implementing different pro-
people programme for the development of rural people," he said while
presiding over a view-exchange meeting with Awami League's Barishal district
and city units' senior leaders on the premises of Gournadi pourasabha in the
district.
Abdullah, also AL Central Working Committee member, said leaders and workers
of political parties should put highest emphasis on people's interest
irrespective of opinions and party affiliations.
He urged the AL leaders and workers to present the ideology of Father of the
Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the history of Bangladesh's
emergence, struggle for independence, heritage, development and ongoing
progress to the new generation.
He said the party leaders and workers will have to discharge duties from
their respective positions after giving up all greed to build a safe, happy
and prosperous Bangladesh for the new generation.
Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha