The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has issued the ‘Procedures for Earning while Studying Programme, 2078’ under the President Educational Reforms Programme.

The Ministry issued the procedures following a minister-level decision on January 11. The community schools now should submit their proposals through the local levels for the implementation of the earning while studying programme to link education with the skills.

The government would then provide grants to the schools on the basis of evaluation of the proposals. The students would be brought on board of this programme after receiving the grants.

From the Bill for Replacing the Financial Ordinances, the government had announced to implement "Earning while Studying Programme" for students up to class 12 studying in technical disciplines as a model in some schools of all the provinces.

Source: National News Agency Nepal