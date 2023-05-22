Key Issues

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi today said the government has been continuing to make its big strides in harnessing the potential of modern marketing to shape the brighter future of Bangladesh.

"I'll remain steadfast in my commitment towards supporting the initiatives to nurture innovation, fostering collaboration and empowering marketing professionals to achieve the desired goals," the Commerce Minister said while addressing the inaugural session of the Modern Marketing Conclave 2023 held at a city hotel this evening.

The Modern Marketing Conclave was organized jointly by Kotler Impact Inc. Canada and Northern Education Group (NEG).

Economic Affairs Adviser to the Prime Minister Dr Mashiur Rahman spoke on the occasion as special guest.

The Commerce Minister said that the dedication, creativity and unwavering commitment of the marketing officials to the principles of modern marketing have set a new benchmark in the country's industry.

"Embrace the nature of modern marketing and propel the nation towards a prosperous future," Tipu told the marketing professionals.

Prime Minister's Adviser Dr Mashiur Rahman said the Padma Bridge has been materialized due to the courage, determination and farsightedness of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

"The Padma Bridge is a story of bold decision, farsightedness, technological expertise and human concerns," he added.

President of Northern Education Group Prof Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah gave the welcome speech. Chief marketing officer of Kotler Impact Inc Dr Fahim Kibria made the key-note presentation while Prof, IBA, University of Dhaka Dr Syed Ferhat Anwar also spoke.

Two panel discussions on "Modern marketing for future and sustainability" and "The future of marketing: Emerging Trends and technologies, shaping the industry" were also held.

In the first part of the Programme, the much-discussed book "Essentials of Modern Marketing (EOMM)" by Prof Philip Kotler, Father of Modern Marketing, was unveiled where each chapter of the book is accompanied by a domestic case study.

At the event, Dr Abu Yousuf Md Abdullah, professor of international business and marketing, IBA, Dhaka University was awarded the "Kotler Distinguished Professor of Marketing" by Kotler Impact Inc Canada.

Five business leaders were also honoured with the prestigious 'Kotler Award' at the event. They are Syed Alamgir, CEO, Meghna Group, Abdullah Hill Rakib, MD, Team Group, Ali Reza Iftekhar, CEO, Eastern Bank, Tanveer Ahmed Mishuk, MD, Nagad, Sadia Haque, Founder and CEO, Sharetrip.

Source: Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha