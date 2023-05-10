General

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal assured that the incumbent government would not indulge in any wrong deeds.

Addressing an event organized here today on the occasion of 23rd Memorial Day of leftist leader Nirmal Lama, PM reiterated that the government would only deliver good works and reaffirmed that it would not do any wrong deeds.

PM Dahal asserted, "A new circumstance has transpired in politics. We are moving ahead with a determination to initiate a journey towards social justice, governance and prosperity in a new manner for the achievement of social transformations."

Expressing his confidence that honest revolutionaries, intellectuals, civil societies and labour communities would support the government's agenda of social justice, good-governance and prosperity, he called for cooperation from all of them for the same. Reminiscing his past memories with late Nirmal Lama, Dahal shared, "We forayed into political movement by looking up to him. There are many memories with late Lamaji."

Lauding late Lama, the PM said, "His honesty, dedication to revolution, simplicity and transparency would be an inspiration to all of us." ---

Source: National News Agency Nepal