Key Issues

Secretary at the Ministry of Home Affairs Binod Prakash Singh said the government would lay emphasis on the promotion of successful practices undertaken at local level for disaster risk reduction.

At a consultation with the local level and organizations working in the area of DRR on Tuesday, Home Secretary Singh said, “Though Nepal has sufficiently undertaken public awareness raising campaigns in the area of DRR, a policy on disaster-friendly development works has yet to be framed”.

He also noted that the existing policies and laws on development works have not been effectively executed in lack of seriousness on part of the stakeholders.

He highlighted sensitive efforts in placing necessary policy framework by presuming the long-term effects of road widening drive underway in the name of development works of late. “We would be compelled to face a big loss the recent approach would bring about in coming days”, he added.

The Home Secretary admitted that all three tiers of the governments have failed to implement existing arrangements to regulate expansion of roads and extraction of pebbles and sand.

On the occasion, Representative of Asian Disaster Preparedness Centre Nepal, Man Bahadur Thapa lauded the effective measures adopted by local level in reducing disaster risks on their own. He further shared that other countries have also replicated the efforts the local governments of Nepal have put in reducing disaster risks.

The community-based disaster risk reduction programme that was initiated in Nepal since 1996 has been quite effective and other countries have also adopted the same approach, he highlighted.

DRR Chief at Home Ministry Pradeep Koirala, also the joint-secretary, stressed the need of support from all sides to address the issue of DRR as government’s lone effort was never adequate.

On the occasion, presentations were made on the successful practices undertaken by different NGOs in reducing disaster risks. —

Source: National News Agency Nepal