The incumbent government has set a target of attracting one million tourists in the upcoming fiscal year 2022/23.

In was shared at today's joint session of the Federal Parliament, where Minister for Finance Janardan Sharma presented government's estimate of income and expenditure for the upcoming fiscal year.

"Various programmes will be launched and implemented to bring in over 1 million foreign tourists to Nepal," Minister Poudel said. "The aim is to develop and promote tourism as the basis for income generation and prosperity by marketing Nepal's uniqueness, natural beauty, cultural and civilization in the world tourism market."

Furthermore, new generations would be encouraged for domestic tourism. Museums preserving various ethnic and indigenous communities' cradles, cultures, arts and historical monuments would be developed as tourism spot.

The government has allocated Rs 2 billion for reconstruction of earthquake-damaged historical and archeologically important heritages and monuments and reconstruction should be carried out within the upcoming fiscal year.

The government has announced to exempt renewal fees and annual license for the hotels and tourism entrepreneurs for the upcoming fiscal years. Minister Sharma informed that hill stations will be built in various mountainous and holy regions offering enchanting landscapes.

A mountaineering research centre would be set up in Sagarmatha (Mt Everest) region while Rs 330 million has been allocated for construction of the Great Himalayan Trail.

The existing road leading up to Everest region will be upgraded and efforts will be coordinated with private sectors to reach and observe Sagarmatha within two hours through the private sectors. The tourism sector has received over Rs 9 billion.

Similarly, government has allocated Rs 12.2 billion for development of physical infrastructures for aviation sector.

Likewise, second terminal building will be built at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu to help reduce the passenger's inflow pressure. Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa and Pokhara International Airport in Pokhara will be brought to full operation.

Source: National News Agency Nepal