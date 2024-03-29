‘Govt. policy would not alter with change in minister’



Kathmandu: Finance Minister Barshaman Pun asserted no changes would be made in the result-oriented programmes designed during the tenure of erstwhile Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat.

During a meeting with World Bank Country Director for the Maldives, Nepal and Sri Lanka Faris Hadad-Zervos at the ministry on Friday, Minister Pun said there would be no substantial changes in government policy with the change in the minister.

Minister Pun claimed he has already imparted a message of taking ownership of the budget principles and priorities presented by former Finance Minister Dr Mahat in the parliament.

“Substantial changes should not be made in the policy with the change in minister. The state policy needs stability”, Pun said, adding, “There were recommendations from different corners for bringing changes in the principles and priorities. But, I did not deem it appropriate”.

Parliamentarians from both the Houses of the federal parliament responded each question regarding budget principles and prior

ities, Pun said, sharing that it was endorsed without any changes.

He informed the third investment summit scheduled for coming April 28-29 and the meeting of International Development Association (IDA) under the World Bank be held in Kathmandu would take place in the pre-set date.

Minister Pun urged the World Bank’s senior official to send the message to the World Bank headquarters that the programmes would be held as per the schedule.

In a different note, Minister Pun pledged to complete ongoing projects through the Millennium Challenge Account Nepal Development Committee (MCA Nepal) within five years.

On the occasion, Minister Pun said Nepal is putting utmost efforts to increase capital expenditure. Sharing that 30 per cent of the capital budget allocated for the current fiscal year has been spent till Thursday, Minister Pun said Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ had directed the ministers and administrative leadership to increase capital expenditure in the meeting of the National Developme

nt Problem Resolution Committee. “The Prime Minister has clearly instructed all the ministers and concerned bodies to increase capital spending”, he said.

Finance Minister Pun expressed the belief that Nepal would be upgraded to developing country from the status of least developed country by 2026.

He said the government was working to formulate necessary plans, policies and programmes for this purpose as well as to open new doors of legal reforms and investment.

The minister made it clear that Nepal’s internal resources alone could not make strides in development, so the emphasis was on concessional loans.

Finance Minister Pun said preparations swere underway to construct the 1,200 MW Budhigandaki Hydropower Project, which is a game changer project, from internal sources.

In response, WB Country Director Zervos said the World Bank has been supporting Nepal’s development efforts since the past. Stating that the World Bank and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) have committed to invest in the Upper Arun Sem

i-Reservoir Hydropower Project and Dudhkoshi Hydropower Project, he stressed the need to expedite the works to conclude the financial management at the earliest.

Source: National news agency – RSS