General

The government has begun homework on presenting the bills of public interest and concern in the parliament.

An agreement was made at the meeting of chief whips called by the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' today to discuss the bills to be presented in the parliament. The participants at the meeting agreed to present the bills based on priority.

A thorough discussion was held with chief whips of the parties representing in the legislature parliament to forward the bills readied on development, good governance, transitional justice, education, health, citizenship, etc.

The issues which are directly related to public interest and concern, good governance and development were dwelt on by the chief whips.

The meeting was attended by NC chief whip Ramesh Lekhak, UML's Vice Chairman Subash Nembang, CPN (Maoist Centre) chief whip Hitraj Pande, Rastriya Prajatantra Party's chief whip Gyanendra Shahi, Janata Samajbadi Party's chief whip Pradip Yadav, Chairman of Rastriya Janamocha, Chitra Bahadur KC, and lawmaker of Nepal Workers and Peasant Party, Prem Suwal, among others.

The meeting was also attended by Chief Secretary Shankar Das Bairagi, and Secretary at Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs, Dhanraj Gyawali.

It is learnt that PM Dahal took initiatives to forward the important bills in order to make people realize federalism in true sense and solve other problems like that of employee adjustment.

Source: National News Agency Nepal