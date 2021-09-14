education, Science & Technology

The Ministry of Education, Science and Technology has making preparations to mark the National Science Day on Ashoj 1 (September 17). Various programmes would be organized to highlight the progress the country made in the science, technology and innovation.

The programmes would be organized even for the adoption of science diplomacy to import the technology and innovation in Nepal.

At a press conference organized at the Ministry on Monday, Secretary Dr Suresh Acharya informed that the celebration of the Day would share information on research on Nepal's science and technology. The innovators involved in scientific research would be encouraged and promoted with awards. Similarly, he believed the Day would be useful to create favourable atmosphere for the youths to stay within the country and utilize their knowledge and skills.

On this occasion, the government will announce the prizes in the category of science journalism, aeronautical technology, space technology, disaster risk reduction technology and biological technology.

The Day is marked since Ashoj 1, 2070BS.

Meanwhile, a main celebration committee has been formed under the coordination of Prime Minister and Minister for Science and Technology and academic institutions.

Secretary Acharya further believed that the Day would be fruitful to raise public aware on science and technology.

Source: National News Agency Nepal