Speakers at a programme have laid an emphasis on policy intervention and collaboration of the government and private sector for export promotion.

During the programme organized by the Federation of Export Entrepreneurs Nepal in Kathmandu on Friday, they said that the export could be increased by seven fold if the private sector and government carried out concerted efforts.

On the occasion, Minister for Finance Bishnu Prasad Poudel pledged utmost support from the government to facilitate export as he argued that export was an important tool for attaining prosperity. He also said that the government was ready to implement the recommendations furnished by the Federation.

Likewise, Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Kumar Gyawali said that the government was working as per its plan for export promotion and committed to expanding the export’s scope. He said that Nepal was working to be a manufacturer rather than consumer society only.

He was of the view that although China, India, European Union and the USA had granted us special exemption in tax in export of specific goods, we had not optimized it yet.

According to him, government was going to review the trade pacts inked with various countries and was holding talks minutely with India regarding the same.

On the occasion, Minister for Communication and Information Technology Parbat Gurung urged the entrepreneurs to optimize the information technology and embrace e-commerce and e-business

Minister Gurung shared that a digital payment company was going to be operated very soon as Nepal adopted the digital framework policy.

Likewise, Satish Moore of the Confederation of Nepalese Industries said that they were committed towards promotion and expansion of business, enterprises in the country.

Also speaking at the programme, FNCCI senior vice-president Chandra Prasad Dhakal suggested that the government should incorporate the missing issues in the budget and monetary policy of the government for the current fiscal year to revive the economy in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

Federation’s President Ram Bahadur Gurung spoke of the need for the government and the private sector to set a goal and move ahead in unison to promote export.

