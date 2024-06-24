Govt reaches five-point agreement with protesting Ruby Khan



Kathmandu: A five-point agreement has been reached between a talk team formed by Ministry of Home Affairs and protesting Ruby Khan.

Khan, along with other women from Banke district, had been staging hunger strike in Banke district, demanding justice for Nirmala Kurmi and Sumadrani Tharu, who died in Banke district.

The agreement was signed after the talk held at the Ministry of Home Affairs after the instruction of Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Home Affairs Rabi Lamichhane on Monday.

With the agreement, the hunger strike has been ended effective from today while the government side has agreed to write to the District Police Office in Banke through Nepal Police Headquarters to prioritize investigation of abduction, hostage and murder of Nirmala Kurmi by studying reports of various investigation committees for the prompt resolution of the issue in accordance with the laws.

Similarly government has agreed to write to the District Police Office, Banke through the Nepal Police Headquarters to update t

he family of Sumadrani Tharu about the progress report that can be given to them in accordance with the law.

Furthermore, letter will be sent to the police to expedite the process of bringing alleged perpetrators to the justice. Arrangement would be made for ensuring adequate and effective security provision for the protesting people and victims’ family, the five-point agreement stated.

Deputy Prime Minister Lamichhane had broken off Khan’s hunger strike by offering her a glass of juice, according to the Secretariat of the Ministry of Home Affairs.

Source: National News Agency RSS