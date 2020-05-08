General

Senior leader of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Madhav Kumar Nepal has praised the government’s role in containing COVID-19 outbreak. In a free dental health camp organized for media persons here today, senior leader Nepal, also the former Prime Minister, argued that it was a matter of relief as Nepal was removed from the very high risk zone of COVID-19.

He however suggested the government that it made its efforts more effective and practical to prevent further outbreak of the coronavirus. Leader Nepal had also received dental check up at the programme.

Organizer Dental Samaj Home’s Dr Subas Ghimire shared that they organized the free dental check up programme to disseminate positive message in the critical hour. Similarly, another organizer Terai Development and Communication Centre Nepal chair Govinda Chaulagain said that the camp would benefit the media persons who are continuously active in news collection despite the adverse situation.

A total of 25 media persons received the service at the camp. On the occasion, leader Nepal had provided relief package to 35 families of Rautahat district which are currently living in Kathmandu.

Source: National News Agency