Minister for Forest and Environment, Pradip Yadav, has said government was serious to solve the problems facing the people displaced by the Koshitappu Wildlife Reserve.

Receiving a preliminary report submitted by the Commission formed to solve the problems of people displaced by the Reserve, Minister Yadav informed that the government would study the report thoroughly and take initiative on it by holding discussion with wider sectors. “The displaced ones have been facing severe problems for not getting the compensation to their lands. I make immediate efforts to solve the problems,” he reiterated.

Similarly, he directed the subordinate bodies to collect more information about the displaced people.

Commission Chairperson Raj Kumar Rai submitted the preliminary report to the Minister on the activities conducted by the Commission so far. In the report, the government has been suggested to provide lands for housing to those who are displaced by the Koshitappu Wildlife Reserve, while additional study was needed on other people.

The government had acquired more than 4,000 bighas of land to expand the Reserve in 2033BS. Although the people were then assured of compensation to their land, they had not got it yet.

Expert advisor to the Commission, Shyam Lamsal, informed that although the displaced ones were paying land tax, they were not able to use their land. On the other hand, other outsiders were capturing their lands.

According to the Reserve-displaced people, 21 commissions were formed so far to solve the problems, but in vain.

Source: National News Agency Nepal