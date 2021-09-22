General

The meeting today of ruling coalition dwelt on giving the government full shape at the earliest.

The meeting convened at the official residence of Prime Minister at Baluwatar, Kathmandu on Wednesday evening deliberated on expanding the cabinet as soon as possible, said Nepali Congress general-secretary Purna Bahadur Khadka. "The participants in the meeting discussed earliest expansion of the cabinet, running the parliament and bills presented in the parliament among others," he said.

Present in the meeting were ruling Nepali Congress (NC) President and Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, CPN(Maoist Centre) Chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' and its leader Narayankaji Shrestha.

Also attending the meeting were CPN (Unified Socialist) Chairperson Madhav Kumar Nepal, Janata Samajwadi Party chairperson duo Dr Baburam Bhattarai and Upendra Yadav.

Source: National News Agency Nepal