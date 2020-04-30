Key Issues

The Government has entrusted Nepal Salt Trading Corporation to procure the food items directly from farmers/producers and sell them to consumers with 10 per cent discount on these essential supplies.

Minister for Communication, Information and Technology and spokesperson of government Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada shared that the government took the decision towards this effect since the locally produced food items were not getting market.

Likewise, the government has also decided to give continuity to 25 per cent discount to the consumers on internet and data package and has urged the private service providers to continue with such scheme.

As the lockdown continues, the government has also appealed to all the internet service providers not to cut off the internet services of the consumers who could not foot their bill on time due to the stay-at-home order.

Along with consumers consuming 150 units of electricity per month, those consuming 250 units would also avail 25 per cent discount, according to Minister Khatiwada.

The government has also decided to exempt the late fee to the customers who would pay the bills of their essential utilities such as drinking water, electricity, telephone among others by mid-July.

Source: National News Agency Nepal