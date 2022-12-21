General

Minister for Education, Science and Technology Devendra Paudel today said the government would facilitate in expanding university education of the country at the international level.

He made this statement at an event organised here today to sign a letter of intent with the Sri Visweswara Yoga Research Institute in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh for the possibility of cooperation to run various educational programmes including yogic science, health management and hospitality under the global campaign run by the Kathmandu University (KU).

The agreement took place in the presence of the minister and the University Vice Chancellor Dr Bhola Thapa.

A KU team in Kathmandu, which was on a weeklong visit, discussed with the Madras Diabetes Research Foundation in Chennai the possibility to jointly run graduation programmes.

The team is also scheduled to discuss the matter with the IIT Hyderabad, it has been said.

Source: National News Agency Nepal