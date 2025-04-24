Govt to Forward Green Hydrogen Potential: Minister Khadka



Kathmandu: Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Dipak Khadka, has announced the government’s plan to advance the potential of green hydrogen by developing specific work procedures.





According to National News Agency Nepal, the minister shared this initiative during a meeting with professors from Kathmandu University at the ministry. He emphasized the significant role green hydrogen can play in reducing carbon emissions and stated that the government is committed to preparing a structured approach to harness this opportunity for Nepal’s energy production needs.





Minister Khadka highlighted that green hydrogen is crucial for achieving the country’s ambitions regarding net zero carbon emissions and environmental protection. Energy Secretary Suresh Acharya added to the discussion, noting that a taskforce has been established to research alternative fuel sources in Nepal.





Taskforce member and joint secretary Jibachh Mandal mentioned that green hydrogen has been successfully produced in various parts of the world in recent years, indicating Nepal’s potential in this sector. Prof Dr Biraj Sing Thapa, from the Green Hydrogen Lab at Kathmandu University, advised the government to promote renewable hydrogen due to its cost-effectiveness compared to grey hydrogen, which is derived from fossil fuels. Countries like India, Japan, Korea, and the UAE have already implemented this technology.

