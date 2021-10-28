Key Issues, politics

The government has decided to give up to 65 per cent in subsidy to paddy farmers for the loss they incurred from the recent flooding.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers held on Thursday took a decision to dole out subsidy amount to the farmers by classifying the farmers into small, medium and large groups based in the area of farming.

According to the Government Spokesperson and Minister for Communications and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki, farmers would be given subsidy up to 65 per cent of the total loss for the paddy farming done in 10 kattha or equal area of land plot.

Likewise, farmers involved in paddy farming from 10 kathha to three bigha of land would be provided maximum of 30 per cent in subsidy while the farmers doing farming in more than three bigha of plot would be given maximum of 20 per cent of the loss.

Minister Karki said that the government announcement on subsidy would be given by fixing the minimum support price of the paddy.

For this, a task force comprising secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister would submit the required procedure within five days for approval.

Source: National News Agency Nepal