Govt. to Initiate Process for Including Nepal Bhasa in School Curriculum: PM Oli.



Madhyapur thimi: Minister KP Sharma Oli announced that the government is set to initiate the process of incorporating Nepal Bhasa into the school-level curriculum. This statement was made during a ceremony where Prime Minister Oli paid tribute to Shankhadhar Sakhwa, the founder of Nepal Sambat, by garlanding his statue at Sankhadhar Sakhwa Chowk.

According to National News Agency Nepal, at an event organized by the Shankhadhar Sakhwa Foundation, PM Oli emphasized his commitment, both personally and as Prime Minister, to safeguard the language, culture, and civilization of Nepal. He assured gradual fulfillment of some of the Foundation’s legitimate demands, contingent on the state’s capacity.

The Prime Minister highlighted the Foundation’s request to include Nepal Bhasa as a secondary level optional subject. He noted that while it could be incorporated as an optional subject similar to Maithili and Bhojpuri, a formal announcement requires a decision-making process. PM Oli also shared that government-level ef

forts are underway to support Nepal Bhasa, with Rastriya Samachar Samiti (RSS), Nepal Television, and Radio Nepal already broadcasting news in the language.

In his address, PM Oli described Bhaktapur as a “living museum” and reiterated the government’s dedication to preserving its historical arts and culture. Additionally, Minister for Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, Badri Prasad Pandey, remarked on Shankhadhar Sakhwa’s enduring legacy of patriotism and nationalism.

Mayor of Madhyapur Thimi, Surendra Shrestha, stated that the municipality plans to host the Madhyapur festival in the Nepali month of Poush to promote the district’s historical arts, culture, and traditions globally. During the event, PM Oli honored the 63-year-old organization Nhyajya Khala Thimi and Suresh Kiram Manandhar, a leader of Nepal Sambat and member of the Language Commission, with the Shankhadhar Samman.