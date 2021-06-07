General

Minister for Health and Population Sher Bahadur Tamang has said that he was effortful to ensure free of cost health services to the public. In a virtual press meet at the Ministry today, Minister Tamang said the health insurance policy will be restructured to manage free of cost health services to all.

Minister Tamang said that the Ministry was holding intensive discussions whether free of cost health services was possible. Minister said, “We are studying international practices to this end as well.”

He said that the Ministry was serious regarding the possible outbreak of the third wave of the corona virus infection. He also shared that the advanced hospitals in each provinces would be established targeting to the infant and children.

Minister Tamang also shared that they were effortful to bring COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.

Source: National News Agency Nepal