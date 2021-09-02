Key Issues

The government has decided to observe the 7th Constitution Day by organizing various programmes for three days.

The meeting of the concerned officials held at PM's Office under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba took the decision to mark the Constitution Day for three days from Asoj 2 to 4 (September 18-20).

The meeting also decided to form the main celebration committee under the chairmanship of PM Deuba and other subcommittees, according to PM's personal secretary Badri Tiwari.

Similarly, all people will be appealed to conduct deepawali, illumination, and the Nepal's foreign missions to hoist the Nepali flags.

However, the main celebration committee would be composed of few people given the threat of COVID-19. The meeting chaired by PM Deuba was attended by ministers, chief secretary, secretaries and chiefs of the security agencies.

Source: National News Agency Nepal