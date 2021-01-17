Key Issues

The government has decided to provide discount on demand tariff on electricity from tomorrow. The decision was taken following the request of industries and enterprises which suffered worst in the wake of Covid-19.

The Finance Ministry informed that discount on demand tariff on electricity will be implemented for the productive industries which were impacted adversely by the Covid-19. The meeting of the chiefs of stakeholders and office bearers held at the ministry under the chairmanship of Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Poudel decided for the discount during the period of lockdown.

The ministry in a press release stated that Finance Minister Poudel expressed hope the industries would benefit from the decision and it would help revive economy dented by the Covid-19. As per the decision, 58 types of industries listed in Industrial Enterprise Regulation, 2076 will get the discount.

Source: National News Agency Nepal