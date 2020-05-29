Key Issues

The government is to continue with the policy of pursuing Nepal’s foreign relations based on national interest, mutual benefit and respect, international commitments and obligations as well as on justice.

This is stated in the budget statement for the coming fiscal year presented by Finance Minister Dr Yuba Raj Khatiwada in the joint session of the federal parliament on Thursday.

The budget statement maintains that the country would maintain its international relations being based on sovereign equality by protecting the national independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, autonomy and national interest.

Likewise, it is stated that the national interests would be promoted by further strengthening the ties with all the nations including the neighbouring friendly countries, the development partners and the labour destination countries. The economic diplomacy would be mobilised determining the country and region-specific goals while it would be pursued so as to increase international cooperation for the promotion of development aid, trade, investment, labour and tourism.

Stating the Nepali missions abroad would be mobilised for the security of Nepalis on foreign employment, for the continuity of dignified employment and for their social protection, Finance Minister Dr Khatiwada said the digital passport system would be implemented from the coming fiscal year and the visas issued to the foreign nationals on their arrival would be made available online.

The international network, knowledge, skill, capital and technology of the Non-Resident Nepalis would be used for Nepal’s socio-economic development while their cooperation would be sought in the protection and rescue of Nepali nationals in difficult situation in foreign land.

Source: National News Agency Nepal