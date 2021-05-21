General

The government will run Bir Hospital, the oldest government hospital, as a Covid-19 unified central hospital. The government’s decision was in line with the Covid-19 crisis management ordinance-2078 issued on Thursday by President Bidya Devi Bhandari. At least 11th grade government officer or senior doctor will be employed as chief administrative officer at the central hospital.

The central hospital will run a Covid-19 screening clinic, a fever clinic and a counseling centre. Likewise, it offers arrangement of oxygen isolation, hard dependency and intensive care units, telemedicine call centre and services of home isolation follow-ups, ambulance and emergency services. It will coordinate with the admission of Covid-19 infected people to the health facilities having empty beds. It can also recommend the operation of any health institution as a Covid-19 health facility.

A 10-member steering committee under the chairpersonship of Prime Minister will be formed to make the prevention and control of the infection and treatment of the infected people effective.---

Source: National News Agency Nepal