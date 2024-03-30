Govt to take initiatives for overall development of Mahottari district: PM Dahal



Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ said he had been making continuous efforts for overall development of Mahottari district and pledged to give it continuity in the days to come.

PM Dahal viewed so in a meeting with the parliamentarians, people’s representatives, representatives from political parties and Nepal Chamber of Commerce at official residence of Prime Minister at Baluwatar, Kathmandu, today, according to PM Dahal’s secretariat.

During the meeting, Dahal pledged to prioritize Mahottari while formulating budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

He had paid attention to urgency of upgrading Jaleshwor-Janakpur-Dhalkebar Corridor, the Head of the Government assured, adding that the government would support the programmes of Jaleshwor municipality.

Furthermore, he clarified that the government was delivering on development in the country with good-governance at its focus.

Source: National News Agency Nepal