General

Home Minister Bal Krishna Khand has assured to address the problems faced by Nepali migrant workers in the countries of destination.

At a meeting with the Nepali Congress (NC) general convention representatives arriving from different countries and office bearers of the Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), Minister Khand said that the government was serious to address the problems of the migrant workers.

The government was positive to resolve the issue of citizenship to non-resident Nepalis (NRNs), allowing them to open bank account in the US Dollar, bringing in foreign investment through the NRNs, establishing NRNA Dedicated Desk at Tribhuvan International Airport and signing labour agreement with the governments of the countries of destination.

Likewise, Minister Khand directed the Home Secretary Tek Narayan Pandey to coordinate with the chief district officers of Kathmandu, Lalitpur, Bhaktapur and Kavre to find a land plot for the construction of a hospital from NRNs.

Source: National News Agency Nepal