Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Development, Padma Kumari Aryal, has said that some programmes on agriculture were not run continued this year for their poor handling in the previous fiscal year.

At a programme organised at the Ministry regarding the budget, policy and programme for the upcoming fiscal year 2021/22, Minister Aryal shared that the programmes in agriculture and animal husbandry sector invested in unproductive sector could not be continued but new programmes would be run in a different way.

Parliamentarians present at the programme laid emphasis on enhancing production and use of organic fertilizer as well as provide subsidy in agriculture.

They also drew the attention to reduce risk from possible disaster taking place in different times and make arrangements for distributing budget amount only from the local levels and ensure effective insurance scheme in agriculture sector.

Lawmakers Khagaraj Adhikari, Bidya Bhattarai, Sujita Shakya, Maya Gyawali, Shanti Pakhrin, Komal Oli, Thammaya Thapa Magar and Dal Bahadur Rana were present on the occasion.

Source: National News Agency Nepal