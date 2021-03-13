General

Minister for culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation Bhanubhakta Dhakal on Saturday said that the government had prioritised tourism recovery programmes for the revival of tourism industry that suffered severely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Addressing the Third National Home Stay Workshop in Birendranagar, Minister Dhakal stated that the government was developing a plan of action on tourism revival on the basis of stakeholder participation. He stated that the Ministry was preparing new procedures to uplift tourism sector that is paralysed by the pandemic.

"The most affected sector from coronavirus is tourism. Now, tourism business is reviving. The government will pay due attention for the development of tourism sector in partnership with the private sector," he said.

On the occasion, Minister Dhakal viewed home stay initiative has contributed to the country's economy. However, a lot more is to be done to attract domestic and foreign tourists with proper publicity of Nepal's diverse cultures.

Minister for Industry, Tourism, Forest and Environment of Karnali Province Nanda Singh Budha stated the relevance of home stay in Karnali on the backdrop that there are no big hotels.

In the workshop begun on Saturday, 200 plus home stay operators from across the country have gathered in the city of Birendranagar.

Source: National News Agency Nepal